New York City apartment fire kills 12

(NBC News) A toddler playing alone in a kitchen is being blamed for causing New York City’s deadliest fire in decades, which killed 12 people Thursday night.

Five of the victims were children, the youngest victim was 1-year-old.

Fourteen people were hurt, including four people in critical condition who are being treated at local hospitals. Six firefighters and an emergency responder were among the injured.

“We’ve found that this fire started in the kitchen on the first floor, it started from a young boy three and a half years old playing with the burners on the stove,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

The fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building and investigators say it spread quickly to other floors when the young boy’s mother left her apartment door open as she escaped with her children.

“Fire travels up the stairway acted like a chimney, it took the fire so quickly up the stairs that people had very little time to react,” said Nigro.

Excluding September 11th, it was the deadliest fire in new york city in more than 20 years. 170 firefighters spent two hours battling the flames.

