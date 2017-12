On the first day of 2018, Hilltown Families and the Flywheel Arts Collective are continuing the “Saturday Morning Dance Party” series for another year! Sienna Wildfield, Community Based Education Specialist with Hilltown Families visited the show with all of the details!.

Family Music & Dance Party

January 1, 2018 – 10:00am-Noon

43 Main Street, Easthampton

For more information visit www.Hilltownfamilies.org