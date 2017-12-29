Mass Appeal chats with the stars of “Better Late than Never”

This year, TV and sports’ biggest legends will come together once again to travel the world for the second season of “Better Late Than Never”. Entertainment icons William Shatner and Henry Winkler gave us the inside scoop about season two.
