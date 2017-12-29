Man who drove into Springfield Lowe’s allegedly had open can of Four Loko on lap

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who drove into the Lowe’s store on Boston Road in Springfield Thursday evening allegedly had an open can of Four Loko in his lap at the time of the crash.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 53-year-old Elgin Barrow, of Easthampton, drove at least 25 yards into Lowe’s, seriously injuring a woman inside the store. Walsh said she is expected to survive.

Barrow is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, defacement/vandalize property and disorderly conduct on public conveyance.

The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. Thursday evening.