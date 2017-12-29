Looking back at 2017 in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From tragedies to triumphs, 2017 was a year of major ups and downs here in western Massachusetts.



2017 was a year of great celebration, new beginnings, and new controversies. But here in western Massachusetts, it began on a tragic note.



Three people were killed and dozens more left homeless following a fire at an apartment building on New Year’s Day.

The response to the fire caused a year-long dispute between the mayor and fire commissioner on one side and the firefighters’ union on the other.

Weeks later, four young people were killed when an SUV crashed into a tree on Union Street in Springfield.

The only survivor is the alleged driver, 18-year-old Aaron Thorne. He had to be arraigned in the hospital on four counts of manslaughter.

February brought a tragedy of another sort in the towns of Conway and Goshen, where homes and a church were badly damaged in a rare wintertime EF-1 tornado.

Shocking news came in April, where former New England Patriots star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez was found dead from an apparent suicide in his prison cell.

Controversy continued to follow him after death because his murder conviction was still under appeal. His death resulted in his conviction being thrown out.



Testing of Hernandez’s brain found severe damage due to CTE.

In early December, a local fire chief lost his life while working to put out a house fire.



Montgomery Fire Chief Stephen Frye collapsed while fighting a fire at a home on Southampton Road. His funeral in Westfield brought out a contingent of fellow firefighters from all over New England.



Significant developments in a major murder mystery that has haunted western Massachusetts for years.

Forty-eight-year-old Gary Schara was arrested for the 1992 killing of Lisa Ziegert in Agawam thanks to enhanced DNA technology and a tip to investigators.

He’s charged with murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping.

2017 was a year of new beginnings in two local cities where new mayors were elected.

Bill Sapelli will replace longtime mayor Richard Cohen in Agawam and Nicole LaChapelle will replace Easthampton Mayor Karen Cadieux in the new year.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz held-off challengers in the November elections.

2017 was also a year where national controversies came to western Massachusetts.

The future of a mural at the Springfield Museums featuring the works of Dr. Seuss is uncertain after three authors complained that Seuss’s depictions of a Chinese man was racist.

The immigration debate came to western Massachusetts in a big way, when undocumented Guatemalan immigrant Lucio Perez took sanctuary in an Amherst church to avoid deportation. He is still living inside the First Congregational Church.



2017 was a year to celebrate for football fans with the New England Patriots winning Super Bowl 51, the biggest comeback in the big game’s history.



Maybe the only one who was a bigger winner than the Patriots is Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee, who won a $758 million Powerball jackpot in August. She chose the cash option of $480 million.



Commuters in the Springfield area were also winners by the end of the year as years of lane and ramp closures on I-91 through downtown finally came to an end in December, several months ahead of schedule.



Major construction work continues meanwhile, on MGM Springfield’s casino in the South End. The opening of the nearly $1 billion resort is one of the only things that we know will happen for sure next year.



We also know that 2018 will bring playoff excitement after the Patriots clinched the AFC East again this year.



We will also see big news on the political front, with the opening of the state’s first recreational marijuana dispensaries, as well as elections for governor and the U.S. Senate, among other offices.