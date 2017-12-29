Local charity says new federal tax laws won’t affect number of donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s been some concern that the new federal tax law could prevent people from donating to non-profit agencies.

The Springfield Rescue Mission depends heavily on donors to continue their work of rehabilitating homeless men.

22News found out why the Rescue Mission is confident their donors won’t abandon them.

“Our donors aren’t giving for a tax write-off; they’re giving to help the homeless,” Julie Barnes said. “They’re giving to help the people on the street on a freezing cold day like today.”

The Springfield Rescue Mission provides programs for homeless men to transition from the streets to earning a living.