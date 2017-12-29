Local businesses preparing for New Years Eve crowds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New Years Eve weekend is one of the busiest of the year for local liquor stores.

In Chicopee, Jenrose Liquors’ store owner Manny Costa told 22News they are adding staff and extending hours this weekend to keep up with the number of customers coming in.

Costa says Sunday will be the shop’s busiest day, with customers coming in last minute before celebrating the start of the New Year at midnight.

“Our biggest weekend is Christmas of course, new years is our second biggest weekend of the year,” Costa told 22News. “We probably have three to four extra people on than we do on a normal weekend.”

The store has also extended their Sunday hours on New Years Eve, closing at 9 p.m. for last minute customers.