Las Vegas New Years: Highest level terror threat

(KSNV) This New Years Eve, the Department of Homeland Security has increased the Special Event Assessment Rating, for the four miles of the Las Vegas Strip, to a Level 1.

A SEAR rating of 1 indicates the possibility of terrorism or criminal activity, according to DHS.

“SEAR 1 would indicate that there’s a known threat or a possible threat to the Las Vegas community. That’s not exactly true,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo, during a morning press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The federal government is also deploying government helicopters for surveillance, intelligence officers who specialize in scouring social media for emerging threats, and emergency supplies in the event of an attack.

The Department of Homeland Security increased the Las Vegas Strip threat level to the highest possible rating two weeks after the Route 91 concert attack.

For Dec. 31, 2017, “America’s Party” on the Strip is the only SEAR 1 rated New Year’s Eve event in the nation.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lqMcze