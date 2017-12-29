InFocus: Economic outlook for Springfield and region in 2018

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 2017 was a banner year for economic growth in the Pioneer Valley. Several of Springfield’s economic development projects came to fruition in 2017, and more are on the way with an expected $5-billion in investment for the region.

From the opening of the regional transportation center at Union Station and construction of the C-R-R-C manufacturing plant and MGM Springfield casino, to the viaduct highway revitalization, the City of Springfield and surrounding communities are seeing an upswing in jobs and educational opportunities.

Last week, a new campaign to promote a positive image and the economic progress in the city was announced: the ‘SPRINGFIELD YOU DON’T KNOW” project. The effort is to advertise the growing opportunities to work, live and play in the region.

This Sunday on 22News InFocus, we’ll be discussing the campaign as well as what the city and surrounding communities can look forward to economically in 2018. You can watch 22News InFocus this Sunday at noon on the air or streaming on your mobile device using the 22News app. And if you miss it, you’ll find it on our website at WWLP.com.