Frigid temperatures can be dangerous for anyone, especially your pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Frigid temperatures can become dangerous quickly for anyone spending time outdoors including your pets.

Dogs are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite especially with this windchill, and shouldn’t be left outside for extended periods of time.

Even leaving your four legged friends in the car during cold weather can be dangerous since the cold air is being held in.

Make sure your pet has a warm place to sleep on the floor and away from doorways that can bring in drafts.

TJ O’Conner Animal Shelter Executive Director Pam Peebles told 22News why you may want to stock up on extra food for your pet during the cold weather.

“Animals trying to stay warm in this weather will burn calories a lot faster than in warm weather,” said Peebles. “So some of them may need extra food if they spend anytime outdoors.”

And while you try to get rid of the ice in your driveway, Peebles recommends to make sure the rock salt you use is pet friendly.