Florence teen, her passenger injured in Vermont snowmobile crash

SOMERSET, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont say a Massachusetts girl and her passenger were injured in a snowmobile crash earlier this week.

The Rutland Herald reports the crash happened Wednesday morning in Somerset. Police say 17-year-old Sophie Kaufman, of Florence, Massachusetts, lost control of the snowmobile and struck a tree.

Authorities say Kaufman was treated for a leg injury at southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Police say Kaufman’s passenger was treated for minor injuries.

___

Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/