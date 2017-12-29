Expert: Mural inside fast-food joint could be worth $60K

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — An expert says a mural depicting a Massachusetts city’s waterfront that was painted by a noted artist on the interior wall of a fast-food restaurant may be worth more than $60,000.

The mural of Beverly’s waterfront was painted in a McDonald’s by Emile Gruppe in the 1970s.

The McDonald’s closed in the mid-1990s, and the property most recently served as city harbormaster headquarters. The building is for sale and will likely be demolished to make way for a new restaurant, so the city wants to move and preserve the mural.

Art dealer Peter Kiernan tells The Salem News the mural’s two panels could be worth $25,000 to $30,000 each. Together they measure about 20 feet long and 3 to 3 1/2 feet high.

Gruppe died in Gloucester in 1978.

