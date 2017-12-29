Eating healthy in 2018

(NBC News) Eating better is one of the top New Year’s resolutions for 2018, and this year, technology might be able to help you stick to it.

Meal kits are an easy way to plan and prep healthy foods. Subscription services such as Sun Basket and Hello Fresh deliver pre-portioned ingredients straight to your door, with an average cost of $10 per meal.

“Most of these dishes are between 500-800 calories which is typically not what you get when you go to a restaurant and get butter laden dishes,” said Director of Chowhound Carleigh Connelly.

If you want to buy your own ingredients, most major grocery chains offer online shopping with the option of pickup or delivery. Some services will even put your groceries away for you.

If you don’t feel like cooking, you don’t have to resort to pizza or Chinese food. App-based companies like UberEATS and Grubhub offer delivery from almost anywhere.

“We’re seeing 12 percent year over year sales growth for deliveries from restaurants and other options,” said Connelly.

You can track your diet digitally by downloading the MyFitnessPal app to count calories. It even has nutrition Information for restaurant meals and a barcode scanner.