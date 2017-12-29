Dog found ‘frozen solid’ on porch in Ohio

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) — A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.

Toledo humane society cruelty investigator Megan Brown tells The Blade newspaper she doesn’t know how long the dog was outside Thursday, when Toledo’s high temperature was expected to be in the teens (-11 to -7 degrees Celsius). A second dog was recovered shivering inside the home.

The dogs’ owner says utilities had been shut off but he had been providing for the dogs while living elsewhere. He says he doesn’t know how one dog got outside.

In Columbus, it is illegal to tether a dog outside unattended between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., or during periods of extreme weather.

Mirna Bowman, Co-Director of the Columbus Dog Connection said when it is this cold, dogs need access to a heated area and should not be outside for more than 30 minutes.

“A dog house may be somewhat helpful, but it is still too cold. It needs to be completely insulated and the space inside the dog house should not be large it should be small enough that their body can heat it up,” Bowman said.

Forecasters warn of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.