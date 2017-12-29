Christmas day murderer bond set at $1 million

(KARK) New video shows a shackled Richard Gilliam leaving the Lonoke county jail in Arkansas on Wednesday, making his way to his first court appearance since being arrested for a Christmas Day murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

A judge set Gilliam’s bond at $1 million after Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney, Chuck Graham, requested no bond.

Graham also said he is seeking the death penalty for Gilliam.

Gilliam is accused of shooting two men at a home in Scott, killing one, then kidnapping a witness and throwing her off the an interstate bridge in Little Rock into the Arkansas River.

A second suspect, Deymon Webb, turned himself in to Little Rock Police Wednesday night and was booked into the Lonoke County jail. He will appear in court Friday morning.

