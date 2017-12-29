Children’s Museum at Holyoke closed due to water main break

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Museum at Holyoke is closed due to a water main break in the area.

According to a post on the museum’s Facebook page, the city is working to fix the issue. The museum will be closed until further notice, but staff is hopeful this weekend’s scheduled events will go on as planned.

“We fully plan to proceed with our First Night Jr Event this Sunday, December 31, but will keep everybody updated in case there are any changes,” museum staff wrote. “Thank you for your patience!”