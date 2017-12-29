Chicopee police searching for runaway teen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a runaway teen whose family is concerned for his well being.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 17-year-old Dalton Mitchell-Stoddard may be in the Bay Street area of Springfield, staying with friends and looking for places to stay. He has been missing from the School Street area since Wednesday morning.

The teen is 5’10” tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740.