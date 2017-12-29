Boston-based developers to turn old automobile plant into market rate housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A long vacant industrial building in downtown Springfield will be the city’s newest market rate apartment complex.

The four-story former automobile manufacturing plant at 151 Chestnut Street has been abandoned for years.

Boston-based developer Davenport Companies has acquired the more than 100-year-old building, which is located close to the Union Station complex.

The conversion to apartments is designed to cater to a specific clientele.

“Especially to millennials that want to come back to their home court for living, work and play,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said. “The excitement, the investment of Davenport is well welcomed in our vision of more market rate housing downtown.”

Sarno also pointed out the complex has an indoor parking space, a big selling point for the rental market the mayor envisions will live there.