Arrest made in animal cruelty case involving 24 dogs

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) – An Exeter man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after police and local animal welfare organizations found dozens of animals living in ramshackle shelters.

Carlos Alves, 59, of 425 Gardner Road, Exeter, was arraigned at State Police barracks on charges of mistreatment of animals and unnecessary cruelty to animals and released pending a future court appearance.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said they were called to Alves’ property after a contractor said he found dozens of animals living in deplorable conditions.

State Police accompanied RISPCA and Exeter Animal Control, and discovered 100 different animals including 24 dogs and puppies, approximately 40 ducks, chickens and roosters, 40 rabbits and 10 goats in what State Police describe as “deplorable and inadequate living conditions for animals.”

Joe Warzycha, RISPCA’s director of operations, said the dogs were in uninsulated huts with no bedding and frozen or empty water bowls. He said it was the largest case of cruelty they’ve seen in the state this year.

“I look back at our seizures for the entire year for 2017 and we essentially seized more animals in one day than we have for the most part over the course of the year,” Warzycha said.

Warzycha said despite the conditions, the dogs seemed to be in relatively good health.

Fifteen of the dogs are being housed at the RISPCA and the remaining nine are at the Potter League. All 24 are either currently up for adoption or will be within the next week.