2-year-old girl found walking in diaper along Main Street in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-year-old child was found walking along Main Street in Monson Thursday afternoon in only a diaper.

According to a post on the Monson Police Department’s official Facebook page, charges of reckless endangerment of a child are pending and DCF has been notified of the situation.

Monson police say two Comcast utility workers spotted the young child around 2:30 in the afternoon. At that time, temperatures were well below freezing with wind chills making it feel even colder.

The utility workers allegedly saw the child fall into the road when attempting to cross the street. They picked her up and brought her to a nearby store to warm up as they contacted police.

She was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital for evaluation.

Monson police are commending the utility workers for their quick actions, noting that it could have had tragic consequences.