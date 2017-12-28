Woman accused of trying to snort cocaine in police station

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman is accused of trying to snort cocaine inside the Ledyard police station while waiting to be booked on unrelated charges.

Police say 25-year-old Nicole Hunter was charged on Christmas Day with possession of narcotics, interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.

Police had arrested Hunter after a confrontation at her Ledyard home while investigating the report of an erratic driver. They say the vehicle involved matched the one in Hunter’s driveway.

Police say Hunter was in a waiting area of the police station when she pulled from her clothing the cocaine, which was wrapped in paper, and tried to snort it.

Hunter does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment. She is due in court on Jan. 8.