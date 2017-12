DECATUR, Ill. (WFLA/WAND) – Everyone likes to play in the snow, even wolves.

The wolves at Scotvill zoo in Decatur, Illinois were getting a little friendly in the snow on Tuesday.

Temperatures hovered around the 8 degree mark, but felt like -3 degrees.

It’s a good thing those wolves have a natural, furry coat to keep them warm!

Copyright 2017 WFLA/WAND