Wind chill and low temperatures increases your risk of frostbite

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The few people outside in downtown Springfield faced the blustery conditions that are potentially dangerous to your health such as frostbite.

“Frostbite, that’s when actually tissues freeze,” Dr. Joseph Schmidt of Baystate explained. “It happens most to exposed areas, your fingers or nose or ears. That tends to happen when it’s quite cold outside and how long it’s exposed to that cold.”

This intensely frigid weather poses a serious danger to your well-being. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin explained how the wind chill threatens your body.

“The problem with wind chill is that it pulls heat away from your body,” Bannin said. “You have no wind, the temperature’s the temperature that it is. If you have wind, the wind helps carry heat away from your body on exposed skin.”

One woman 22News spoke with dressed in layers to minimize the impact of the bitter wind chill.

“Bundle up,” Brenda Hill said. “Hat and gloves, I love this weather; [I’m a] born and raised in New Englander, I love it.”

Some people may love this weather, but only when you’re dressed for this weather and fully realize the damage the weather can do when you’re not properly protected.