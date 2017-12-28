West Springfield man takes home new Mercedez-Benz after winning shot at Thunderbirds game

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a hockey shot worth a brand new Mercedes-Benz.

When 22-year-old Nathan Villa of West Springfield entered the competition during intermission at the Springfield Thunderbirds game last Friday, he realized quickly he had the right stuff to win the car from Mercedes-Benz of Springfield.

Villa’s happiness that night on the Mass Mutual Center ice was only matched by his delight of being handed the keys to his new Mercedes-Benz from Chicopee dealership owners Peter and Michelle With.

Villa told 22News, his winning shot was no fluke.

“I played hockey up until my freshman year in high school,” said Villa. “It’s been six or seven years that I played and it was pretty much like channeling my shot way back then shooting a puck.”

Villa’s mother Leslie told 22News, “I’m very proud of my son, even more than the shot. “He’s always been a good kid. I was very proud of him.”

A big day in the life of a 22-year-old from West Springfield who never forgot the lessons he learned on the ice many years ago.