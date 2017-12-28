Truck rollover causing delays on Mass Pike in Charlton

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A late night truck rollover may cause delays during your morning commute if you are headed to central or eastern Massachusetts.

Sgt. Barrett of the State Police in Charlton told 22News that a tractor trailer rolled over right in front of their barracks, on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike, at around 11:15 Wednesday night.

Jacqueline Goddard, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, says that the truck now has to be offloaded.

The left lane of the Mass Pike is closed, as of 6:15 A.M., and Barrett said that it is not expected to be re-opened until after 9:00.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.