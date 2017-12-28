Time running out to pre-pay property taxes before new year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out to pre-pay your remaining property taxes before the end of the year.

Springfield Certified Public Accountant Paul Mancinone told 22News the Tax Reform Act recently enacted by Congress, severely restricts those contributions in the future. Many property owners in western Massachusetts have been paying their full assessment right now because of that.

“As long as the assessment began in 2017 and was assessed in 2017, any remaining payment in 2018 you can pay before the end of the year,” Mancinone said. “However, the question is, let’s take care of next year’s tax too, and the IRS has stated they’re going to disallow that.”

If you live in Springfield for example, you only have one more day to pay the remainder of your 2017 tax assessment. City Treasurer-collector Stephen Lonergan said the Springfield collector’s office will be open on Saturday.