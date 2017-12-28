Task force recommending overhaul of Massachusetts booze laws

BOSTON (AP) — A task force put together by the state treasurer is recommending an overhaul of Massachusetts’ alcohol laws, some of which date to the end of Prohibition in 1933.

The recommendations expected to be released Thursday could mean higher booze prices for consumers, but could mean the end of confusing and annoying rules.

The Boston Globe reports that the proposals include increasing the state excise taxes on beer, wine, and liquor by about 50 percent, which could raise tens of millions of dollars in additional state revenue.

The board also recommends abolishing the limit on the number of alcohol licenses grocery store chains can hold and allowing bars to accept out-of-state photo IDs.

Any changes require legislative approval.

The panel was put together by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who oversees alcohol regulations.