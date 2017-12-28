Springfield residents stepping up to help homeless stay safe and warm on frigid nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures falling below freezing this week, Springfield residents are stepping up to make sure the homeless have a place to stay.

From collecting hand warmers, to assembling emergency shelters, Springfield residents are mobilizing to keep the homeless safe in this bitter cold.

With the cold dipping down into dangerously low temperatures, the city of Springfield and the East Springfield Neighborhood Council began collecting jackets, gloves, cots and new bedding Thursday morning in the hopes of mobilizing an emergency shelter by Friday night.

“It’s invigorating,” said Kathleen Brown of the East Springfield Neighborhood Council. “We know that people care, that people are willing to help their neighbors. We’re hoping to get 20 beds going for that extra location, and who knows what’s going to happen because it’s going to be cold for a while.”

Springfield resident Bob “The Bike Man” Charland has begun supplying police cruisers with emergency kits to hand out to the homeless.

He collected a donation of thousands of items from a local home depot Thursday night to help keep them warm.

“It was huge, because there are well over 2,000 hand and foot warmers here, emergency blankets, other small supplies that we put in the bags,” said Charland. “At this point we’re looking to outfit Holyoke police department and Chicopee with them. We’ve already done Springfield and all the other locals. They can make a huge difference.”

Supplies for the emergency shelter will be collected from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Springfield neighborhood Council building on Carew Street.