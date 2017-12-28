Snow recap for month of December

Close to average

Sent by 22News viewer Lynn Cantell from Buckland

(WWLP) – While the big weather story Thursday is the cold, we’re still surrounded by a lot of snow on the ground.

We aren’t done with December yet, but with just a few days left to go, we’ve added up our snowfall amounts here in the lower Pioneer Valley– and we are close to average snowfall for the month.

We measured 10.5″ here in Chicopee. The average for the month is 11″ so, again, very close.

In November we didn’t get any snow in the lower Pioneer Valley, when on average we get 2.5″

So for November and December, we are down 3″ of snow compared to average.

There is still plenty of time left in the snow season, though. January is our typically our snowiest month, with an average of 13.6″ of snow. February: 11.8″, March: 8.7″, April: 1.6″ and May 0.1″

Our snow chances really drop off by April, but with January and February still ahead, we will probably have at least a few more storms to come.

