Report: Officer charged with assault had a history of violent behavior toward victim

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police officer Dushaine Goffe and the victim dated on-and-off for three years. And, according to a police report, this wasn’t the first time the officer was violent with the victim.

The police report states that the victim told Northampton Police Goffe was “extremely abusive physically” during their relationship and she was afraid to report him because he was a cop.

The two met on Tuesday, the day after Christmas, at Packard’s bar. That’s where Goffe became agitated, choked the victim and at one point, revealed his gun.

According to the report, the victim left the bar and Goffe followed her back to her apartment at Meadowbrook where he broke the side view mirror of her vehicle.

Officer Goffe is now on paid administrative leave.

He’ll be in Northampton District Court on Friday for a detention hearing.