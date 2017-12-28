Quadruple homicide described as “savagery”

(WNYT) Caution tape remains outside of the crime scene in a New York neighborhood in Troy that police are describing as savagery.

Police say the crime was a quadruple homicide. The victims include two women who were in a relationship were 22 and 36 years old.

The 36-year-old woman’s 11-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were also killed.

The property manager of the riverfront apartment house discovered the victim’s bodies just a day after Christmas.

When they were killed and by whom remain a mystery, as well as the motive.

Police have not identified any suspects and they are not releasing the identities of the victims.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lkG0ZN