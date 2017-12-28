Police: Drugs, bullets found after truck registered to DeSean Jackson crashes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle registered to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

According to police, a Chevy Silverado registered to wide receiver DeSean Jackson hit a tree on Christmas Eve night on West Shore Boulevard at International Mall.

When officers arrived at the scene, the truck had been abandoned. During a search of the truck, police found 6.3 grams of marijuana and two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets.

Police contacted Jackson who later responded to the scene. A source tells NFL.com that Jackson declined to cooperate at first but eventually gave officers the name of the person who was driving the truck at the time.

A representative for Jackson told NFL.com that a friend had borrowed the wide receiver’s car while he was out of town. She says none of what was in the car is Jackson’s.

The Buccaneers released this statement:

We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24. Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Jackson’s agent, Denise White, send this statement to News Channel 8:

It was a friend of DeSean’s who borrowed his car while he was out of town without his knowledge. None of what was in the car was his, obviously. He’s dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled.

No arrests have been made and police are still trying to figure out who was behind the wheel when the truck crashed.

Copyright 2017 WFLA