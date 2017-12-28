At least 2 injured after car crashes into Lowe’s on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to figure out how a car crashed into the Lowe’s on Boston Road Tuesday evening.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News calls about the accident came in around 4:40 p.m.

Walsh said a driver crashed a car into the home store. He added that the driver and at least one customer are injured.

There is no word on whether or not the store is currently closed.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.