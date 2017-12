AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after their condo in Agawam caught fire overnight.

Agawam Fire Lt. Ed Linehan told 22News that the fire started just before 2:30 A.M. at 15 Ash Lane.

One person was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, but Lt. Linehan didn’t say how badly that person was hurt.

He told 22News that the fire was contained to the second floor of one condo, and has since been put out.

The people who live there will now have to find someplace else to stay.