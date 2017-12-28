Nearly $700 million in lottery jackpots up for grabs this weekend

(WWLP) – Lottery players in Massachusetts have their chance at winning nearly $700 million in lottery jackpots this weekend!

No one hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, causing the Saturday night jackpot to swell to $384 million. This is the largest Powerball jackpot since Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk brought home $758.7 million jackpot in August. That jackpot was the largest jackpot ever won on a single ticket in U.S. history!

Also on Saturday is your chance to win the in-state Megabucks Doubler jackpot, which is sitting at an estimated $7.9 million.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, causing the Friday night jackpot to increase to an estimated $306 million.

Tickets for all of these drawings can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Massachusetts State Lottery

Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing

Mega Millions $2 Friday, 10:45 p.m. Friday, 11:00 p.m.

Powerball $2 Saturday, 9:50 p.m. Saturday, 10:59 p.m.

Megabucks Doubler $1 Saturday 10:45 p.m. Saturday, 11:20 p.m.