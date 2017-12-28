Nearly $700 million in lottery jackpots up for grabs this weekend

(WWLP) – Lottery players in Massachusetts have their chance at winning nearly $700 million in lottery jackpots this weekend!
No one hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, causing the Saturday night jackpot to swell to $384 million. This is the largest Powerball jackpot since Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk brought home $758.7 million jackpot in August. That jackpot was the largest jackpot ever won on a single ticket in U.S. history!
Also on Saturday is your chance to win the in-state Megabucks Doubler jackpot, which is sitting at an estimated $7.9 million.
No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, causing the Friday night jackpot to increase to an estimated $306 million.
Massachusetts State Lottery
Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing
Mega Millions $2 Friday, 10:45 p.m. Friday, 11:00 p.m.
Powerball $2 Saturday, 9:50 p.m. Saturday, 10:59 p.m.
Megabucks Doubler $1 Saturday 10:45 p.m. Saturday, 11:20 p.m.