Motion sensor heaters now available at Union Station for customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a warmer way to wait for the bus at Springfield’s Union Station.

The PVTA bus shelters at the new station now have motion sensing heaters that help keep passengers warm while they wait for their bus.

Riders said they started noticing the working heaters within the last week. Passengers said they’re thankful for the warmth with temperatures in the single digits this week.

“As soon as you walk under it just pops on,” said Crystal Francisco. “It’s great, because if you have two minutes left to wait at the bus, instead of waiting inside to rush outside, you can just wait in front of the heater.”

Passengers can also wait inside of the new bus terminal.