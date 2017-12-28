Monson police searching for house break-in suspects that left items behind

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson police are searching for possible suspects after a house was broken into on Butler Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Monson Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspects left behind a clipboard and a tape measure, suggesting they may have used them as props to go from door to door.

If you had anyone come to your door to offer or inquire about services in recent days, you’re asked to call Monson Police Detective Szymanski at 413-893-9500 ext. 116.