Meghan Markle’s half sister fires back at Prince Harry’s family comments

(WTNH) – Meghan Markle‘s half sister is firing back at Prince Harry after he said that the royals were the family that his fiancée “never had.”

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Prince Harry talked about spending the holidays with Markle and his family.

“I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex as well. She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she never had.”

Hours after that interview aired, Markle’s estranged half sister, Samantha Grant, took to twitter to respond to that particular comment.

Grant tweeted in part “actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her.”

Grant went on to write how Meghan always had a family and that “marrying merely extends it.”

Samantha also talked about their father, Thomas Markle.

This isn’t the first time Grant has spoken publicly about her half sister. She is also writing a tell-all book about the former Suits actress.

Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

