Massachusetts State Police dog located stabbing suspect in Gill

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police dog located a stabbing suspect in Gill, leading to his arrest on December 14.

According to Massachusetts State Media Relations, troopers put out a Be on the Lookout alert for the suspect’s vehicle after a woman had called 911 to report that she had run away the car after being stabbed in the head with scissors.

The suspect returned to his family’s home around 2:00 that morning, where a trooper was waiting for him. The suspect is accused of driving at the trooper and attempting to strike him before getting away.

The trooper eventually found the suspect’s vehicle crashed on the side of the road with no one inside. According to state police media relations, the car had blood-soaked seats and a knife on the floor. Police Dog Brutus was going to be sent on a track from the driver’s door, but before the dog reached the vehicle, he “showed a change in behavior” and pulled across the street.

That’s where state police say Brutus and his trooper handler found the suspect in the woods with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds. He was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a family member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.