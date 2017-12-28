Low temperatures might cause your windshield to crack

(WWLP) – The cold weather is keeping some windshield repair shops busy in western Massachusetts this week.

Casey Glass Service in Springfield said they’ve had a spike in customers coming in to fix cracks in their windshields this week as the temperatures have dropped.

The shop said it is common this time of year for small dents in the windshield to turn into large cracks while drivers are heating up their car due to the change in temperature.

Drivers can get the small dents fixed, but the whole windshield may need to be replaced to prevent bigger problems.

“Some are best to have the whole windshield changed right from the get go,” David Casey of Casey’s Auto Glass told 22News. “I had one customer come in this week, had a divot fixed a number of months ago, warmed his car up, and the divot that had been fixed, it still cracked.”

Casey’s Glass Service said most Massachusetts drivers with full coverage on their car have full glass coverage, but replacement can cost a couple hundred dollars.