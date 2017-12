We continue to profile local non profits that need your help all year round. Executive Director of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry Andrea Marion and Program Manager Ruben Reyes told us all about how you can help Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry in Chicopee.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry

170 Pendexter Avenue, Chicopee

413-592-9528

lorrainessoupkitchen.com