2 taken to hospital, including firefighter, after Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a house fire on Sterling Street Thursday morning, in which two people were injured.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News one person inside the home at the time of the fire was taken to the hospital for a smoke-related injury. He said a firefighter was taken to the hospital as well, for a leg injury.

The fire happened at 39-41 Sterling Street before 10:00 a.m.

Leger told 22News it is unclear where or how the fire started. It is also unclear how many people live at the residence, since both residents and their guests were at the home at the time of the fire.