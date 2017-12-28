Extreme cold means high risk for hypothermia

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday morning’s extreme cold temperatures can be dangerous to your health! Being outside in temperatures well below freezing can put you at risk for hypothermia.

Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Symptoms can include shivering, slurred speech, and a weak pulse.

Older adults and infants are the most at risk for developing hypothermia. The homeless are also particularly at risk, as they spend prolonged periods of time out in the cold.

If you notice any of the previously mentioned symptoms in yourself or anyone else, take that person’s temperature. If it is below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, get medical attention immediately.

Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should also be moved to a warm shelter until they can receive medical attention.