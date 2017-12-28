Donations, volunteers needed for emergency Springfield cold weather shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Springfield Neighborhood Council is collecting donations and seeking volunteers to help run an emergency shelter being setup downtown this weekend.

The shelter is being set up to protect the homeless from the extremely cold temperatures expected over the weekend.

“We spoke to the Friends of the Homeless and the church that is setting up the new warming shelter downtown, and to get going ASAP they need supplies and volunteers,” the council wrote on Facebook.

The council will be accepting donations from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at the East Springfield Neighborhood Council building. To get there, just type in 1437 Carew Street, Springfield, in your GPS.

The following NEW items are needed:

twin blow-up mattress

twin cots

blankets

pillows

jackets

socks

hats

gloves

scarfes

soups

non-perishable snack or power bars

scarves

In addition to those items, eight volunteers are needed to open and run the shelter each night. The volunteers would work in two shifts in order to cover the shelter from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

For more information about how to volunteer, message the council here.