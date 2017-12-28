Crash with life threatening injury closes Route 190 in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious accident involving a tractor trailer truck has closed Route 190 in Somers, Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police say that Route 190 is shut down between Turnpike Road and Battle Road after a tractor trailer truck crashed into a tree.

Police say there is a life threatening injury in the accident but did not release any further details.

The Department of Transportation says the crash was reported near Well Avenue around 12:21 p.m. There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

#cttraffic Route 190 in Somers closed between Turnpike Road and Battle Road due to trailer truck accident accident with life threatening injury. Detour in place. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 28, 2017