Bill would require young drivers to display student-driver decal

BOSTON (WWLP)—If you’re a new driver, you could be required to display a decal on your car indicating you have a learners permit or junior license before getting on the road. This is part of a bill called, an “Act Relative to Student Driver Safety.”

You can legally start driving in Massachusetts at 16 years old. But learning how to drive can be both difficult and stressful at first. The bill aims to make this experience safer and easier for student drivers.

The bill would require young motorists to buy and display a reflective RMV decal that indicates the driver has a learner’s permit or Junior Operator License.

Revere State Representative RoseLee Vincent filed the legislation after a constituent expressed concerns over other drivers constantly beeping and becoming impatient with his son who was learning how to drive.

In a statement to 22News, Vincent said, in part, “Overall, the goal is to help identify inexperienced drivers in the hopes that others on the road will be more patient and sensitive to new motorists.”

Under the bill, young drivers must display the sticker so it’s clearly visible to law enforcement officers. If they’re caught driving without it, they could get a fine.

The House passed the legislation last session, but it failed to become law.

The bill received a favorable report from the Transportation Committee this session. But it has yet to come up before the legislature for a vote.