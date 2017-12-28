All I-91 ramps and lanes now back open

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A milestone has been reached for the I-91 reconstruction project in Springfield as all ramps and lanes are now back open.

The MassDOT announced the milestone Wednesday.

They said the project is about nine months ahead of schedule. This means that the majority of the construction work has been completed.

“It used to take me about eight minutes to get to work, but now it takes me about 15-20 minutes,” William Homes-Henry told 22News. “I live close to the highway, but it still takes a little while.”

MassDOT warns that while all closures are now back open there could still be some temporary lane closures to complete the work that is left.