25 cities and towns added as Green Communities by the state

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has announced that twenty-five more communities have been designated by the Department of Energy Resources (DOER) as Green Communities. With these additions, now over half of the state’s cities and towns have earned their Green Communities designation, with 68% of state residents living in a Green Community.

Green Communities agree to commit to the state’s renewable energy agenda to reduce energy consumption and emissions by 20% each.The 25 new Green Communities are now eligible for grants totaling $4,316,955 to complete renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in their communities. Since the program began in 2010, DOER’s Green Communities division has awarded over $65 million in grant funding to the Commonwealth’s cities and towns through designation and competitive grant rounds.

The 210 Green Communities range from the Berkshires to Cape Cod and are home to 70 percent of Massachusetts’ population in municipalities as large as Boston and as small as Rowe. Under the Green Communities Act, DOER’s Green Communities Designation and Grant Program can provide up to $20 million annually to qualified cities and towns. Funding for these grants is available through proceeds from carbon allowance auctions under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and Alternative Compliance Payments (ACP) paid by retail electric suppliers that do not meet their Renewable Portfolio Standard compliance obligations through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates.