24 horses die in Simsbury, Connecticut barn fire

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The owners of a Simsbury farm say 24 horses were killed after a serious fire on Thursday morning.

Fire officials say crews responded to the blaze in the arena barn at Folly Farm, at 75 Hartford Road, just before 7 a.m. According to the farm’s owners, 24 horses passed away due to smoke inhalation.

Folly Farm took to their Facebook page to give an update on the situation.

Route 185 was closed from Nod Road to Bloomfield due to the blaze but the road has since been reopened.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

Rt 185 is open. Simsbury Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) December 28, 2017