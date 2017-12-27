Year in Review: A look at the top national stories of 2017

(CNN) – 2017 started with a changing of the guard, a shift in U.S. leadership and diplomacy.

“From this day forward it’s going to be only America first,” said President Trump.

In his first year, President Trump put a new justice on the supreme court and celebrated low unemployment, high consumer confidence, and a booming stock market.

But among the toughest tests for the president and the nation has been rising racial tensions, leading to a bloody clash in Charlottesville, Virginia in august.

As white nationalists rallied in support of a confederate statue.

A man rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters killing one woman. The president’s response, further angered some.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides,” said Trump.

A few months later the nation was shaken again. This time by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. A gunman opened fire from a casino hotel room in Las Vegas onto a concert crowd below, killing nearly 60 people and hurting more than 500.

Just five weeks later, there was a shocking mass shooting inside a church in the small Texas town of Sutherland springs. Nearly 30 people were killed, including a toddler and unborn child.

“You think you’re safe in the house of the Lord, but the devil never rests,” said Gloria Rodriguez Ximenez, who knew victims of the shooting.

On Halloween, a terror attack in lower Manhattan killed eight people when a man drove a rented truck onto a bike path. The native of Uzbekistan was shot by police but survived. He pledged allegiance to ISIS, apparently radicalized while living in the U.S.. He faces federal terrorism charges.

2017 brought a grueling hurricane season. With three monster storms causing nearly 500 billion dollars in damage. Harvey’s record rainfall flooded much of Houston and killed more than 80 people.

Irma lashed the Caribbean, the keys, then churned through Florida, killing more than 60. And Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, killing more than 40.

More than a dozen major fires ravaged parts of California, scorching more than a quarter of a million acres. Some residents had to be rescued. However more than 40 people died.

Sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked a movement in Hollywood that spread across social media with the hashtag-me too. Media and entertainment titans, Bill O’Reilly, Matt Lauer, and Charlie Rose were just a few of the major figures brought down by sexual assaults or misconduct allegations in 2017.

Capitol Hill also saw accusations with resignations with leaders on both sides of the aisle promising changes to the congressional culture. All of this after one of america’s iconic actors faced his day in court.

“Please, to the supporters, stay calm,” said Bill Cosby.

Bill Cosby faced a jury over sexual assault allegations but after five days they couldn’t reach a decision, forcing a mistrial.

OJ Simpson walked out of prison after serving 9 years for the armed robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers.

“All I want to do is spend time with my… as much time as I can with my children and with my friends,” said OJ Simpson.

Infamous cult leader Charles Manson died in prison at the age of 83. Manson led his followers to brutally kill seven people in 1969.

Reportedly, in an attempt to start a race war, there was airline outrage over this video of a man being dragged off a united flight because he wouldn’t give up his overbooked seat. Leading to apologies from United’s CEO.

“That is not who our family at United is,” said Oscar Munoz, United Airlines CEO.

In August, the nation was united in amazement by the total solar eclipse, the first seen in the U.S. in 99 years.

“It was the most spectacular two minutes of our lives,” said one eclipse watcher.

The next time Americans will see this, is in 2024.